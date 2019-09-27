Democratic candidate Joe Biden speaks at Las Vegas rally

Former Vice President Joe Biden is holding a rally at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Friday afternoon.

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Former Vice President Joe Biden is holding a rally at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Friday afternoon just days after the release of a rough transcript of a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that mentions Biden.

The revelation of a whistleblower’s complaint about alleged abuse of office related to the call led House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into the president.

The rally will begin at 2 p.m. The Review-Journal will then have a short interview with the 2020 presidential candidate and will update the story with his answers.

Biden’s name has been in a news a lot this week. Democrats have accused Trump of attempting to gain dirt on a political opponent and solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election during his call with Zelenskiy, whom he asked “for a favor” before mentioning a possible corruption probe into Biden and his son, Hunter.

Biden and the other leading candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination will return to Las Vegas next week for a forum on gun violence hosted by March for Our Lives and Giffords.

