Democratic candidate Joe Biden speaks at Las Vegas rally
Former Vice President Joe Biden is holding a rally at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Friday afternoon.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is holding a rally at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Friday afternoon just days after the release of a rough transcript of a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that mentions Biden.
The revelation of a whistleblower’s complaint about alleged abuse of office related to the call led House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into the president.
The rally will begin at 2 p.m. The Review-Journal will then have a short interview with the 2020 presidential candidate and will update the story with his answers.
Biden’s name has been in a news a lot this week. Democrats have accused Trump of attempting to gain dirt on a political opponent and solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election during his call with Zelenskiy, whom he asked “for a favor” before mentioning a possible corruption probe into Biden and his son, Hunter.
Biden and the other leading candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination will return to Las Vegas next week for a forum on gun violence hosted by March for Our Lives and Giffords.
