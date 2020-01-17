40°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Democratic candidate Steyer slams Trump, Medicare for All

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2020 - 6:15 pm
 
Updated January 16, 2020 - 6:25 pm

Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer met with members of Culinary Local 226 on Thursday in Las Vegas as part of the union’s town hall series.

Steyer’s mix of progressive economic and climate platforms with a strong rebuke of “Medicare for All” resonated with his audience perhaps better than any of the leading candidates seeking the powerful union’s endorsement before the Feb. 22 Nevada caucuses.

Though himself a billionaire and employer of hundreds, Steyer’s message of using grassroots organizing to empower workers and fight a government corrupted by corporate greed drew strong support.

“My first partner has always been unions,” Steyer told the crowd. “My best has always been unions. And my last partner will be unions.”

Praise for Trump attacks

The audience cheered Steyer’s willingness to sling mud at President Donald Trump, whom he called a “fake,” “crook,” “racist” and “anti-American” at several intervals during his 40 minutes on stage.

He said Trump’s only campaigning point is on the economy, which Steyer said is ensuring the wealthy get wealthier at the expense of working people. Steyer favors a wealth tax and a higher minimum wage.

Steyer criticized Trump’s business acumen and said he could run the economy better. Taxing investment income at the same rate as regular earned income, he said as an example, could fund a 10 percent tax break for nearly every American.

Trump campaign spokesman Keith Schipper accused Steyer of wasting millions of dollars on a “vanity campaign.”

“Nevadans are finally getting ahead thanks to President Trump’s leadership and have zero interest in the California billionaire’s radical agenda,” Schipper said.

On immigration

Steyer pledged to end family separations at the U.S./Mexico border, where he also accused Trump of “committing crimes against humanity in the name of the U.S. government.”

“This is a racist president who is not against immigration,” Steyer said. “He’s against the immigration by non-white people.”

An outsider

In answers on health care and other topics, Steyer referred to himself as a political outsider with no allegiances to any lobbies or corporate interests.

On health care, Steyer said drug companies, insurance groups and private hospitals are driving up costs, and no one in Washington will stand up to them. The government must work to cut costs while also ensuring access through a public option in the Affordable Care Act.

“It’s wrong, but it ain’t complicated,” Steyer said. “They are just kicking our ass. And we have to push back and not compromise.

Contact Rory Appleton at RAppleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
THE LATEST
John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association. (K.M. Cannon/Las ...
Teachers union files initiative to raise Nevada’s gaming tax
By Bill Dentzer and Aleksandra Appleton / RJ

An initiative to raise the top tier of the Nevada gaming tax, sponsored by the Clark County Education Association, would raise an estimated $315 million per year.