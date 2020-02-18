Democratic candidates rally in Las Vegas
Democratic candidates for president Tuesday are holding rallies to get out the early vote and meeting with voters in several events around the Las Vegas Valley.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and businessman Tom Steyer spoke at the National Domestic Workers Forum on Tuesday morning at the MGM Grand.
The two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president spoke about Medicare for All, paid leave and child care.
Tuesday afternoon, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had a Get Out the Early Vote rally on the UNLV campus.
Early voting in the Nevada Democatic caususes ends today. Find where to vote here.
