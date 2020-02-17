Democratic caucuses early voting continues Monday in Las Vegas

Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucuses continues Monday, with sites open throughout the valley.

People line up to vote on the first day of early voting in the Nevada Democratic Party's presidential caucuses at Culinary Union Local 226 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Early voting continues through Tuesday. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Voters can fill out a caucus preference card at any location in the county, but voters must choose at least three options and as many as five candidates for their card to be counted on caucus day. Selecting “uncommitted” for some or all of those choices is also an option, however.

Here are the sites that are open in Clark County on Monday, along with their hours:

— Culinary Workers Local 226, Building C, 1630 S. Commerce St.: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— IBEW Local 357, 808 N. Lamb Blvd., Las Vegas: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— UAW Local 3555, 4310 Cameron St., No. 11: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Heat and Frost Local 135, 4316 E. Alexander Road, Las Vegas: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— SMART Local 88, 2560 Marco St., Las Vegas: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Nevada State Education Association, 3511 E. Harmon Ave.: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Steelworkers Local 4856, 47 S. Water St., Henderson: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— AFL-CIO State Fed Building, 1891 Whitney Mesa Dr., Henderson: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Sun City Anthem Community Center, 2450 Hampton Road, Henderson: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.