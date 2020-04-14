Democratic county meetings going digital

In order to comply with a ban on large, in-person gatherings, the Nevada Democratic Party has decided to conduct its county meetings virtually.

Individuals wait in line to register to caucus at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

The Nevada Democratic Party shared its plans for a series of remote votes and elections in lieu of the regularly scheduled county conventions, which were set to take place Saturday but canceled because of COVID-19 precautions.

The party has converted what is normally several hours of procedure, discussion and voting into three remote processes: Electing county delegates and alternates to the state convention on May 30, electing members of county central committees and adopting party platforms. Each delegate will receive a unique code that will allow access to the votes.

Delegates elected during the Feb. 22 caucuses may register with the party between Friday and April 24. The state party will confirm their participation in either the caucuses or early voting period during a credentialing window from April 24-29, and voting will run from May 1-8.

The state party will provide access and training to conference call technology such as Zoom or Google Hangouts to the county parties as needed. Training for the voting process will be held this week.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has ordered a ban on in-person gatherings of more than 10 people as one method of slowing the spread of coronavirus in Nevada.

