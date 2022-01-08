Democratic leaders to remember Harry Reid on Saturday

President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and leaders of the Senate and House will speak at a memorial for Nevada’s longest-serving U.S. senator.

Former U.S. Senate Leader Harry Reid, seen in 2009, will be honored during a memorial service Saturday at The Smith Center in Las Vegas. (CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

Former U.S. Senate Leader Harry Reid will be honored during a memorial service Saturday at The Smith Center in Las Vegas. (Pablo Martínez Monsiváis/AP)

The nation’s most powerful leaders are scheduled to speak at a Saturday memorial service for former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid in downtown Las Vegas.

President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York will deliver remarks at The Smith Center in honor of Reid. Former President Barack Obama will deliver the eulogy.

The Review-Journal will carry a livestream of the memorial service, beginning at 11 a.m.

Reid died Dec. 28 after a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 82.

He was the most powerful Nevadan to ever hold federal office and was the longest-serving U.S. Senator in state history, spending 30 years in the upper chamber.

Reid will be honored in Washington, D.C., next week when he will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. He will be the first Nevadan to ever receive the rare honor.

Service details

Locals can expect major road closures and traffic delays before, during and after Saturday’s service.

Also speaking at the event is Elder M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, of which Reid was a member for more than 60 years.

As a special farewell to Reid, the event will feature performances by Brandon Flowers of The Killers — a Reid favorite — and singer-songwriter Carole King. Reid was particularly fond of The Killers’ rendition of Nevada’s state song, “Home Means Nevada.”

Attendance is invitation-only, with tickets distributed by the late senator’s office. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, per the policy of The Smith Center.

Also expected to attend are: Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden, U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, Gov. Steve Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolak, and members of Reid’s family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.