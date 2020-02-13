Democratic presidential candidates descend on Las Vegas

Most of the remaining Democratic presidential contenders are heading to Las Vegas to campaign in advance of the Feb. 22 presidential caucuses.

Presidential candidates make their way to Las Vegas before Caucus Day 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Voters head to the polls at the Enterprise Library in Las Vegas in November 2018. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

Six presidential hopefuls will return to the Las Vegas area this week, as the contest to decide the next Democratic nominee shifts to Nevada.

Sens. Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren, businessman Tom Steyer, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden will each host events over the next week.

Top-level surrogates will also appear alongside their chosen candidates, including Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger, who will formally endorse Biden at his Henderson event on Friday. According to Biden’s campaign, this will be the first time Sullenberger, known for a 2009 heroic emergency jet landing on the Hudson River, publicly participates in a political event.

Early caucusing begins on Saturday and runs through Tuesday. The traditional caucus will be on Feb. 22.

Here is a list of known campaign events as of Wednesday.

Thursday

■ 2 p.m.: Steyer will appear at the National Faith Forum in Las Vegas.

■ 5:30 p.m.: Steyer, Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Sanders will appear at the League of United Latin American Citizens candidate forum in North Las Vegas.

■ 9 p.m.: Klobuchar will host a town hall at the Eclipse Theaters in Las Vegas.

Friday

■ 10 a.m.: Buttigieg will appear at the National Faith Forum in Las Vegas.

■ 5:30 p.m.: Biden will host an early vote event at Sun City MacDonald Ranch in Henderson.

Saturday

■ 10:30 a.m.: Biden will host an organizing event at K.O. Knudson Middle School in Las Vegas.

■ 10:30 a.m.: Sanders will host a rally in the Desert Pines High School cafeteria in Las Vegas.

■ 12:45 p.m.: Warren will rally at Centennial High School in Las Vegas.

■ 1:30 p.m.: Biden will host an early vote event at the Culinary Training Academy in North Las Vegas.

■ 7 p.m.: Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders will speak at the Clark County Democrats gala at the Tropicana in Las Vegas.

Sunday

■ 2 p.m.: Biden, Buttigieg and Klobuchar will appear at the Moving America Forward infrastructure forum at the UNLV student union building.

Monday

■ 12:45 p.m.: Warren will rally at CSN Henderson.

Tuesday

■ 11 a.m.: Sanders will rally at the UNLV Academic Mall.

Contact Rory Appleton at RAppleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.