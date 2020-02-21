Democratic presidential candidates events, rallies
Democratic presidential candidates will hold events throughout Nevada on Friday, the day before the Nevada caucuses.
Candidate events scheduled for Friday:
— 3 p.m.: Pete Buttigieg, College of Southern Nevada town hall, 700 College Dr., Henderson
— 6 p.m. Amy Klobuchar, Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Reno event, William N. Pennington Youth & Teen Facility, 1300 Foster Drive, Reno
— 6:15 p.m. Elizabeth Warren, Get Out the Caucus rally, Clark County Government Center amphitheater, 500 Grand Central Parkway
— 6:30 p.m.: Tom Steyer, “Battle Ready” rally, The Industrial Event Space, 2330 S. Industrial Road
— 6:30 p.m.: Pete Buttigieg, Get Out the Caucus rally, Faiss Middle School, 9525 W. Maule Ave.
— 6:30 p.m.: Joe Biden, community event, Hyde Park Middle School, 900 Hinson St.
— 7 p.m.: Bernie Sanders, Get Out the Caucus rally, Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd.