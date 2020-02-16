Democratic presidential candidates rally in Las Vegas
Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren held events in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday to coincide with the start of early voting for the Nevada Democratic caucuses.
Biden spoke at Knudson Middle School, Sanders held a rally at Desert Pines High School and Warren addressed a crowd at Centennial High School.