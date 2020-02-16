Democratic presidential candidates speak at Las Vegas gala

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, businessman Tom Steyer and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg spoke during the Clark County Democrats gala at the Tropicana in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks on voting power during the Clark County Democrats Kick Off to Caucus Gala at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, speaks with Andrew Pritt of Warren, Ark., during the Clark County Democrats Kick Off to Caucus Gala at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden talks about healthcare during the Clark County Democrats Kick Off to Caucus Gala at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden talks about the deregulation of gun manufacturers during the Clark County Democrats Kick Off to Caucus Gala at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden supporters cheer as he speaks during the Clark County Democrats Kick Off to Caucus Gala at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.,talks about her past election wins during the Clark County Democrats Kick Off to Caucus Gala at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.,talks about her humble upbringings during the Clark County Democrats Kick Off to Caucus Gala at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.,talks about her drive to succeed during the Clark County Democrats Kick Off to Caucus Gala at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., hammers a point home during the Clark County Democrats Kick Off to Caucus Gala at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks about the upcoming election during the Clark County Democrats Kick Off to Caucus Gala at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is touched by the crowd during the Clark County Democrats Kick Off to Caucus Gala at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., talks about a time for change during the Clark County Democrats Kick Off to Caucus Gala at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., talks about her drive to win during the Clark County Democrats Kick Off to Caucus Gala at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg talks about a more inclusive country during the Clark County Democrats Kick Off to Caucus Gala at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Businessman Tom Steyer talks about climate change during the Clark County Democrats Kick Off to Caucus Gala at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Businessman Tom Steyer talks about the economy during the Clark County Democrats Kick Off to Caucus Gala at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Businessman Tom Steyer talks about climate change during the Clark County Democrats Kick Off to Caucus Gala at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Governor Steve Sisolak urges all to vote early during the Clark County Democrats Kick Off to Caucus Gala at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., speaks during the Clark County Democrats Kick Off to Caucus Gala at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada Democrats turned out in force on Saturday for the first day of early voting in the Democratic presidential caucuses, filling libraries, schools, businesses and community centers to help pick the party’s 2020 nominee.