Democratic presidential candidates speak at Las Vegas gala
Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, businessman Tom Steyer and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg spoke during the Clark County Democrats gala at the Tropicana in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
Nevada Democrats turned out in force on Saturday for the first day of early voting in the Democratic presidential caucuses, filling libraries, schools, businesses and community centers to help pick the party’s 2020 nominee.