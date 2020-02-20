Democratic presidential debate draws supporters to Las Vegas Strip

The group cheered and chanted, handing out stickers and information flyers to passersby.

Women dressed as showgirls walk near the Paris Las Vegas, site of a Democratic presidential debate, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

People walk near the Paris Las Vegas, site of a Democratic presidential debate, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Dozens gathered outside Paris Las Vegas an hour before the start of the Democratic presidential debate with signs and shirts pledging support for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden supporter Grace Blea-Nunez said she was surprised to see that no other campaigns were demonstrating outside. She said the Biden campaign plans to stay out chanting until 6 p.m., when they’ll disperse to keep the attention on the debate inside.

Terrisa Bujovinac, founder and executive director of Pro-Life San Francisco, said she has been traveling to debates around the country to demand a pro-life Democratic candidate.

She gathered in front of Paris on Wednesday evening with four others from Democrats for Life of America, chanting “Abortion extremism ends now” with a lifelike model of a 22-week-old fetus.

“We’re out here calling on our party to take a more moderate position on abortion that actually reflects the majority view of the constituents,” Bujovinac said.

She said the group was disappointed in Biden for allegedly flipping his stance on abortion, but was glad Rep. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota has said she wants to earn the votes of pro-life Democrats.

Republican groups also were expected to gather on the Strip on Wednesday evening to protest the presidential debate.

The Republican National Committee purchased a mobile digital billboard to roam the Strip during from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a statement from the committee’s Nevada communications director Keith Schipper.

Schipper said the billboard will showcase President Donald Trump’s “historic record of economic successes in Nevada” and show how Democrats “have learned nothing from interfering in the 2016 primary,” alluding to an alleged incident in which supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders lifted chairs above their heads during the Nevada State Democratic Party’s 2016 convention.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

