Democratic presidential debate to draw protests from GOP groups

Republican groups are expected to gather on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday evening to protest the Democratic presidential debate.

Women dressed as showgirls walk near the Paris Las Vegas, site of a Democratic presidential debate, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

People walk near the Paris Las Vegas, site of a Democratic presidential debate, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Republican groups are expected to gather on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday evening to protest the Democratic presidential debate.

The debate is scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., but at least one protest rally is scheduled earlier in the afternoon.

The Freedom Coalition for Charter Schools is hosting a rally at Mater Bonanza Academy Charter School in the east valley at 3 p.m. The group said in a release Wednesday afternoon that they want to voice concerns about “all but one” of the Democratic candidates’ stances on school choice.

“On behalf of the 46,000 Nevada students receiving a quality charter school education, and thousands more nationwide, the Freedom Coalition for Charter Schools is once again showing up to send a powerful message to the candidates,” the group said in a statement. “…charter school families are making it clear that wrong-minded attacks on their children’s future will not be ignored or unanswered.”

The release did not say whether the group would move to the Strip after the rally.

The Republican National Committee purchased a mobile digital billboard to roam the Strip during from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a statement from the committee’s Nevada communications director Keith Schipper.

Schipper said the billboard will showcase President Donald Trump’s “historic record of economic successes in Nevada” and show how Democrats “have learned nothing from interfering in the 2016 primary,” alluding to an alleged incident in which supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders lifted chairs above their heads during the Nevada State Democratic Party’s 2016 convention.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.