Democrats ask federal court to halt GOP recall efforts

As Republican-backed recalls targeting a trio of Nevada state senators near the end of the signature-gathering period, Democrats are asking a federal court to halt the efforts before any special elections can be held.

Attorneys Marc Elias, a prominent Democratic Party attorney who served as general counsel to former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and Bradley Schrager, former counsel for the Nevada Democratic Party, filed a request for a preliminary injunction in federal court in Las Vegas Monday night asking the judge stop the Republican-backed recall efforts. The recalls seek to oust state Sens. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, Patricia Farley, I-Las Vegas, and Nicole Cannizzarro, D-Las Vegas.

The motion asked the court to hold a expedited hearing before Nov. 30.

The motion was filed as part of a lawsuit filed last month by Elias and Schrager on behalf of five voters in Southern Nevada that claimed the recall election would put a burden on the plaintiffs’ right to vote, and that the recalls would “undermine a republican form of government by threatening to upend the undisputed results of legitimate and regularly scheduled election.”

Tuesday’s injunction request made similar claims, saying the recalls’ goals are purely poltiical.

“Nevada’s recall laws are being used to upend the results of legitimate democratic elections in pursuit of partisan political advantage — allowing Republicans to regain control of the dtate Senate through a special recall election that is certain to involve a smaller, whiter and wealthier electorate,” the attorneys wrote in the filing. “The current recall efforts’ injection of extreme partisanship into Nevada’s political process comes at the expense of voters,’ particularly minority voters,’ rights under the First and Fourteenth Amendments and the Voting Rights Act.”

The secretary of state’s office last week confirmed that it had received enough signatures in to advance the recall effort against Woodhouse into a special election, which would occur sometime in December if nothing delays the process. Democrats are still in the process of gathering documents for people who want their signatures removed from the original recall petition. The deadline for those documents and any other challenges to the recall is Nov. 13.

The deadlines for the signatures for the Farley and Cannizzarro recalls are Thursday and Nov. 14, respectively.

