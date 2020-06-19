Democrats call for replacing McCarran statue, renaming airport

All five Democrats in Nevada’s congressional delegation have written a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak and legislative leaders, calling on them to replace the statue of former Sen. Pat McCarran in the U.S. Capitol.

The delegation letter also calls for renaming McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

“While Senator McCarran fought for workers’ rights and sponsored legislation that helped shape the modern air travel industry, his dark legacy of virulent racism, anti-Semitism, and xenophobia have no place representing Nevada in the United States Capitol,” the letter reads.

“Pat McCarran’s advocacy for racist and xenophobic policies are well-documented,” the letter adds. It was signed by Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, and Reps. Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford.

Calls for removal of McCarran’s statue are not new. Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid lent his voice to removing the statue and renaming McCarran. A proposal that came before the Clark County Commission in 2012 was never realized, however, and a bill in the 2017 Legislature brought by former state Sen. Tick Segerblom to rename the airport for Reid did not pass. Sisolak, shortly after getting elected governor, also called for renaming the airport for Reid.

State legislatures are responsible for nominating statues to be placed in Statuary Hall in the Capitol, by passing resolutions naming the individual and their qualifications, establishing a committee to select the sculptor and paying for the effort.

States typically are allowed two statues in the Capitol: Nevada’s other statue is a bronze likeness of Sarah Winnemucca, a member of the Paiute tribe and daughter of Chief Winnemucca and granddaughter of Chief Truckee. She served as an interpreter between the tribe and U.S. military.

That statue was donated by Nevada to the U.S. Capitol in 2005.

In their letter, the members of the delegation requested a resolution be passed in a special session expected later this month to deal with the budget crisis caused by the business shutdown enacted to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The letter comes one day after UNLV removed the “Hey Reb” statue at the university, after student groups protested it as a racist symbol.

Earlier this week, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., blocked a bill sponsored by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., to remove statues from the Capitol of those who served in the Confederacy during the Civil War.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meanwhile, ordered the removal of portraits of four former House speakers who were Confederate officers.

A nationwide effort to remove historic statues of individuals representing America’s past began after three weeks of protests due to the death of George Floyd, who died under the knee of a Minneapolis policeman later charged in the death.

A statue of George Washington was toppled in Portland, Oregon, and Confederate symbols and statues were taken down in Richmond, Virginia, following protests and skirmishes with demonstrators and counter-protesters.

