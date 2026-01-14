Democrats court new Nevada voters in partisan registration drive

The “When We Count” initiative is an attempt to gain control back in Congress by training young supporters to register new voters in targeted outreach campaigns.

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots on the final day of early voting in the polling location at the Thunderbird Family Sports Complex on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Democratic National Committee will launch a partisan voter drive in Nevada as part of a regional effort to increase Democratic voter registration ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

In a Tuesday morning announcement, DNC officials said the launch of the “When We Count” initiative is an effort to gain seats in Congress and local elections by training young supporters to register new voters in targeted outreach campaigns.

“Democrats have been successful because of our decades of work building a strong infrastructure focusing on kitchen table issues voters care most about, and year-round organizing that allows us to build and strengthen relationships across our entire diverse communities and state,” Nevada Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno said in a video call to the media.

Losses in 2024 — when Republicans took control of the Senate, House of Representatives and White House — prompted a renewed approach.

Nevada will get what Democratic officials described as a seven-figure investment intended to register Latino and Asian American and Pacific Islander voters, as well as non-college youth.

Ken Martin, the national party chair, said the party lost 2.1 million registered voters between 2020 and 2024, while the Republican party gained 2.4 million voters. He attributed that to GOP efforts, as well as Republican-leaning political action committees and 501(c)4 organizations that can lean into their politics in voter registration drives. Democrats, meanwhile, said they were relying on outside nonprofit partners.

“As we learned in 2024, we can’t just assume that certain demographics — whether they be young voters, voters of color or otherwise — will automatically support the Democratic party,” Martin said. “We have to earn every registration so that we can earn every vote.”

U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., said the registration drives give party members a chance to promote their agenda in Congress.

“When we articulate the values of what we’re fighting for around affordability and working people and unions and making sure that we lift families up and not tear them down, that we keep families together and not separate them — these are the issues that will ultimately help people to decide what party best stands with them and fights for them,” Horsford said. “And then they will register, they will vote, and we will win accordingly.”

DNC officials declined to specify the amount being spent on the drive. A similar effort was announced in Arizona. Monroe-Moreno said the Silver State needed a targeted drive because elections have historically been won on slim margins. President Donald Trump received 50.59 percent of the vote in Nevada, beating out then-Vice President Kamala Harris by about 46,000 votes.

A numbers game

Democrats will be working to gain lost ground among registered voters in the Silver State.

In 2020, the party led voter registration of about 735,000 voters compared with about 638,000 GOP voters by the end of that year. But the gap got smaller by the end of 2024. Then, Republicans had about 673,000 registered voters compared with about 682,700 registered Democratic voters.

Democrats have about 664,500 registered voters as of January 2026, while Republicans have about 658,600.

Democrats are hoping to find some growth among younger voters. In 2020, more than 82,100 voters between the age of 18 and 24 were registered Democrats. That fell to nearly 62,400 by the end of 2024.

By comparison, Republicans gained fewer than 2,000 young voters between the two presidential campaign cycles, reaching almost 42,200 that year.

The effort will be especially important in Nevada, where nonpartisans make up the state’s largest group of registered voters with 927,675 voters.

GOP aims to build on 2024 successes

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald said his party wants to build on the success of 2024, in part by trying to turn some of those nonpartisans into GOP voters. It was the first time in 20 years that Nevada went for a Republican presidential candidate.

“We don’t plan on giving that up,” he said. “We’re building on that success and working with people.”

McDonald said he’s working with Republican National Committee chairman Joe Gruters, Trump and the White House team to increase registration in the groups where the party saw gains in 2024.

He pointed to Hispanic voters, where Republicans gained ground in Nevada, and union houses, which he said were previously considered off-limits.

“I have family and friends in Culinary,” McDonald said. “You have to understand where they’re coming from on their issues, and that’s what we did.”

