Democrats demand changes to June 9 mail election

Lawyers for the Nevada Democratic Party have asked Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske to change several policies governing the all-mail June 9 primary election.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, seen in 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lawyers for the Nevada State Democratic Party sent a letter to Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on Friday demanding a number of changes to the plans for the state’s all-mail primary on June 9, including more in-person voting locations, refusing to reject ballots because a voter’s signature doesn’t match and more time to match voters with unsigned ballot envelopes.

The letter, sent by attorneys Marc Erik Elias and Bradley S. Shrager, said several of the policies put forward by Cegavske’s office on March 24 may violate both the state and U.S. constitutions as well as state election codes.

“We hope that your office will amend certain aspects of the announced policies given our concerns in an effort to ensure as many registered Nevada voters as possible can cast a completed ballot in the June primary and to avoid litigation on these issues,” it reads.

The state Democrats are requesting more in-person voting locations, noting that Nevadans strongly favor in-person voting over absentee balloting.

“Voting by mail is a sound system only when paired with meaningful opportunities to vote safely in person,” the letter reads.

The secretary of state’s office made the switch to all-mail balloting due to increasing concerns and mitigation efforts over the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevada has effectively closed most businesses, outlawed public gatherings and ordered residents to remain isolated if possible to stem the spread of the virus.

The Democrats concede those points in the letter, but the party also notes that these changes have “already displaced many voters from the mailing addresses at which they are registered,” so they may not receive ballots.

The party also asks Cegavske to send ballots to all registered voters, not just active voters. It claims that Nevada law makes no distinction between active and inactive voters when directing how county clerks mail out ballots. Such a distinction “offends certain principles articulated in the Nevada and United States constitutions.”

The letter also asks Cegavske and the Nevada Attorney General’s office to relax a ban on collecting and turning in another person’s ballot, referred to by the party as “voter assistance” but also commonly known as vote or ballot harvesting.

Ballot rejections due to mismatched signatures on the mail-in ballots should be suspended, the party said. Voters should also get two weeks, not the proposed one week, to “cure” or fix any mistakes that would void their ballots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

