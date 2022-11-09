Democrats lead in races for Nevada secretary of state, AG

Preliminary results show Cisco Aguilar in the race for secretary of state and Aaron Ford leading in the race for attorney general, according to early results released by the election officials.

Cisco Aguilar, candidate for Nevada Secretary of State, speaks at a campaign event Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Jim Marchant, center, GOP nominee for secretary of state in Nevada, speaks with people at a campaign event, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

RENO — Preliminary results show Democrat Cisco Aguilar leading Republican Jim Marchant by a margin of 53.1 percent to 43.1 percent in the race for Nevada secretary of state.

In the race for attorney general, Aaron Ford was leading his Republican opponent, Sigal Chattah, 56.4 percent to 40.5 percent, according to early results released by the election officials.

The race for secretary of state, which saw Aguilar, an attorney, facing off against former assemblyman Marchant, has been closely watched, as the winner will have the ability to determine much of how elections are conducted in Nevada.

Marchant has repeatedly and without evidence claimed there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election, including in his own win in the Republican primary. He has also advocated for getting rid of universal mail-in ballots and hand counting ballots.

Aguilar has said he wants to introduce a bill draft request focused on protecting election workers.

Libertarian Ross Crane and Janine Hansen of the Independent American Party are also listed on the ballot in the secretary of state’s race.

Ford, a former Nevada state senator who has served as attorney general since 2018, has received the endorsement of a number of Republicans in the state, including former state Republican Party chair Amy Tarkanian and former state Senate leader Michael Roberson, with whom he feuded frequently during their time in the Legislature.

Chattah, a Las Vegas attorney, came to statewide prominence in 2020 after she filed multiple lawsuits against the state related to pandemic restrictions.

She faced criticism earlier this year when leaked texts showed her saying that Ford “should be hanging from a (expletive) crane.” Ford, who is Black, said the remark was racist, an allegation Chattah denied, saying she uses the phrase all the time without racial connotations.

Libertarian John Kennedy was running against Chattah and Ford for the position, although he does not qualify for the job under the law, since he’s not a member of the State Bar of Nevada. A lawsuit to remove him from the ballot on that basis was filed too late, and Kennedy claims he was told by a filing clerk that he could run for the job.

An unknown amount of mail ballots have yet to be counted. Final election results will not be available for several days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.