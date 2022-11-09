Democrats leading in close races for Nevada Legislature

Democrats appear poised to keep control of both houses of the Nevada Legislature, based on early votes on Tuesday.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Democrats looked poised to keep control of both chambers of the Nevada Legislature, based on early election results Tuesday night.

Democrats are leading six of the six Legislative races that have competitive voter registration margins. Republicans would need to flip two Democrat-held Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber and six seats in the Assembly to take control there.

But with the newly redrawn districts this cycle that followed last year’s post-Census redistricting, there are just a handful of races that are truly competitive — two in the Senate, and four in the Assembly— based on the political party registration.

Senate

In Senate District 8, Democrat incumbent Sen. Marilyn Dondero Loop is leading Republican challenger Joey Paulos with 53.6 percent of the vote to Paulos’ 46.4 percent. In Senate District 8, Democrats hold a narrow 2.9-percentage-point registration margin.

Democrat Julie Pazina holds a 55.2 percent to 44.9 percenet lead over Republican Cherlyn Arrington in the race for Senate District 12. There is no incumbent in the race, as Republican state Sen. Joe Hardy, who was term-limited, ran successfully for mayor of Boulder City in the June primary. The district was one that saw significant changes during redistricting, and Democrats now hold a 5.7-percentage-point registration advantage.

Assembly

Incumbent Democrat Michelle Gorelow is leading Republican challenger Tiffany Jones with 51 percent of the vote to Jones’ 46.4 percent in her bid for a third term representing the district. Libertarian Mindy Robinson, who ran unsuccessfully in the 2020 Republican primary for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, had 2.6 percent.

Assembly District 35 is one of the tightest in terms of voter registration, with Democrats holding a slim 3.3 percentage point margin. Gorelow won the seat in 2020 by just more than 2,200 votes, or about 4.8 percentage points.

In Assembly District 37, where Democrats also hold a 3.3 percentage point margin, former Democrat Assemblywoman Shea Backus is leading Republican Jacob Deaville with 53.2 percent of the vote to Deaville’s 45.5 percent, while Libertarian Marc Tedoff holds 1.38 percent. Backus previously held the seat from 2018 to 2020.

In Reno-based Assembly District 25, Democrat Selena La Rue Hatch is leading Republican Sam Kumar 53.5 percent to 46.5 percent. The seat is currently held by Republican Assemblywoman Jill Tolles, who chose not to run for re-election this year.

And in Assembly District 21, incumbent Democrat Elaine Marzola is leading Republican Jon Petrick 54.8 percent to 45.2 percent. Marzola was first elected in 2020, where she defeated Arrington by 1,200 votes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter. Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.