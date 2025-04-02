Democrats, Republicans neck-and-neck in Nevada voter rolls

Democrats surpassed Republicans by two registered voters in Nevada, according to latest voter registration data from the secretary of state’s office.

Stickers are seen at the Historic Fifth Street School polling station in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

The number of registered Democrats and Republicans are neck-and-neck in Nevada, with Democrats surpassing Republicans by just two registered voters, according to the secretary of state’s latest voter registration data.

Democrats make up 615,541 of the more than 2 million registered voters, and Republicans make up 615,539. Nonpartisans still make up the largest voting bloc with 725,071 registered voters.

Democrats’ narrow surpassing comes just months after Republicans gained the lead for the first time in nearly 20 years.

In the month of March, nonpartisan registered voters increased by nearly 22,000, while Democratic Party registered voters decreased by 1,115 and Republican voters decreased by 1,343, according to data from the secretary of state’s office.

Nonpartisans make up 34.45 percent of total registered voters, while Democrats and Republicans are tied at 29.25 percent.

