Democrats struggling to gain supermajority in Nevada Legislature

After coming just 24 votes shy of the mark in 2018, the possibility of a Democratic supermajority in the Nevada Legislature once again looms large down the ticket in the races for state Senate and Assembly.

The majority of the 52 seats up for grabs aren’t considered competitive, either because there is only one candidate running or a lopsided voter registration advantage. So determining the balance of power in the legislative branch this year comes down to just a handful of races, three in the Senate and four in the Assembly.

A supermajority is when one party holds two-thirds of the seats in a chamber, allowing it to pass tax and revenue increases without a single vote from the other side of the aisle and to override a gubernatorial veto.

This cycle, Democrats needed to gain at least one seat in the Senate and not lose more than one seat in the Assembly to reach that two-thirds mark in both chambers. Republicans, however, could also gain seats in the Senate.

On the Assembly side, Republicans are focused on four key seats and need to flip at least two of them to break up the Democratic supermajority that left the Assembly GOP effectively powerless in the 2019 legislative session.

Senate races

On the Senate side, where Democrats currently have a 13-8 majority, the battle for control of the chamber comes down to Districts 5, 6 and 15. Two are currently held by Democrats.

In District 6, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro led by one percentage point, about 500 votes, over Republican April Becker. Cannizzaro won the seat in 2016 by a little more than 1,000 votes, or less than 2 percentage points. Voter registration in the district has inched a little more in favor of Democrats since 2016, and now sits at about an 8-percentage-point margin.

SD 6 is also the most expensive legislative race of the cycle. As of Oct. 1 (the most recent campaign finance reporting deadline), each candidate had spent over $320,000. But Cannizzaro held a significant money edge going into the final weeks, with $582,000 in cash on hand compared to Becker’s $181,000.

In District 5, an open race, Democrat Kristee Watson led Republican Carrie Buck by slightly more, 650 votes, or 1.2 percent. Democrat Joyce Woodhouse — who is term limited and cannot run again — won the seat in 2016 by a narrow margin, and the 6-percentage-point voter registration advantage in this district this year is about the same as 2016 as well.

In Washoe County’s District 15 Senate race, here incumbent Republican Heidi Gansert led Democrat Wendy Jauregui-Jackins by 1,100 votes, or 1.7 percentage points. Voter registration in the district saw a significant shift over the last two years

Gansert won the seat in 2016 by 11 percentage points. That year, Republicans had a roughly 2-percentage-point voter registration advantage in the district. This year, however, Democrats head into the last month of the election cycle holding a 1-point advantage.

Assembly races

In the Assembly, Republicans this cycle all but abandoned hopes of taking control of the lower chamber and instead put the bulk of their efforts toward races with competitive voter registration margins in hopes of netting at least two seats and breaking the Democrats’ supermajority.

Those races are Southern Nevada Assembly Districts 2, 4, 29 and 37 and Sparks-based District 31.

In the race for Assembly District 4, a rematch from 2018, Democrat incumbent Connie Munk trailed Republican Richard McArthur by 1,400 votes, or 4.3 percent. Munk beat McArthur two years ago by 120 votes, which was a less than one-half-percentage-point margin.

The race is equally tight this year, with voter registration between the parties almost identical; there are just 11 more Democrats than Republicans in the district.

In Assembly District 29, Republican challenger Steven Delisle trailed incumbent Democrat Lesley Cohen for the Henderson seat by 1,100 votes, or 3.8 percentage points. Democrats hold a roughly 5-percentage-point registration advantage, and Cohen defeated Republican Stephen Silberkraus in 2018 by roughly that same margin. She also beat Silberkraus in 2016.

Assembly District 31 is a true outlier. Republicans hold a 3-point registration advantage in the Sparks district. But Democrat Skip Daly has held that seat for three out of the last four cycles, losing only in the 2014 “red wave” that Republicans have not been able to match since. Daly trailed Republican, Jill Dickman, whom he has defeated in the previous two elections, by about 300 votes, or one percentage point, in initial returns.

And in District 37, incumbent Democrat Shea Backus trailed a well-funded Republican challenger, Andy Matthews, by 4709 votes or 1.6 percentage points.Backus won the seat in 2018 by 150 votes, and Democrats hold a 1-percentage-point voter registration advantage in the northwest Las Vegas Valley district. Matthews outspent Backus by about $150,000 heading into October, but the candidates had very close cash on hand numbers heading into the final weeks of the election.

The results are current as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

