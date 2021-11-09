Democrats unveil state redistricting maps

The new maps will be used for elections during the next decade for legislative and congressional races, among others.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — The Democratic legislative majority Tuesday released its blueprint for redrawn congressional, legislative and board of regents districts ahead of an upcoming special session where lawmakers will adopt maps to lay the electoral playing field for state elections through 2030.

“Throughout the state, we’ve proposed compact districts that keep local communities together, including maintaining representation for rural and northern Nevada and undoing the prior map’s splitting of tribal communities,” said Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson and Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro in a joint statement. Noting Nevada’s increasing diversity, as documented in 2020 census, they said the proposed maps “strive to both protect and expand the voting power of African-American and Hispanic Nevadans” while increasing representation opportunities Asian American and Pacific Islander populations.

A special session on redistricting is expected to be called in a matter of days, though no date has yet been announced. The new maps are available on the legislature’s redistricting website.

Per the legislative leaders, proposed new Congressional districts “account for massive population shifts in the Las Vegas Valley while avoiding splitting established local jurisdictions and communities of interest, including North Las Vegas, Henderson, and East Las Vegas.” Three of four districts have populations that are majority non-white, an increase of one majority non-white district.

In the Legislature, 29 out of 63 proposed districts – 42 in the Assembly and 21 in the Senate — have a majority non-white population. In 2011, only seven did.

Hispanic or Latino Nevadans comprise more than one quarter of the population in 29 districts. African-Americans comprise more than one quarter of the population in five districts, up from three currently.

Redistricting is constitutionally required every 10 years, following the decennial census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.