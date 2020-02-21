Democrats void batch of early voting ballots, party official says

A batch of candidate preference cards cast during early voting was apparently voided, according to a social media post from a Washoe County Democratic Party official.

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Five-year-old twins Niki and Vivi Barrese and their mother Sasha Barrese of Las Vegas during a news conference for former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Stephanie Pizzoferrato, whose 4-year-old daughter Dayla was killed by a stray bullet, speaks during a news conference for former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at the Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., reacts as she speaks at a campaign office, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Most of the rejections came because the ballots were not signed, according to a Facebook post from Sarah Mahler, chair of the county’s Democratic Party. According to her post, fewer than 4 percent of ballots across the state were invalid, and voters were notified by text message. They will be able to participate in Saturday’s caucuses, according to her post.

The state party reported nearly 75,000 voters participated in the four days of early caucusing. A spokeswoman from the party did not return messages.

State party officials told CNN that 940 early ballots received on Saturday and Sunday had to be voided.

“People will be very upset because they do not want to/cannot attend the caucus and they waited in line for a long time,” Mahler wrote. “At least they are being notified and the campaigns have been notified.” Mahler wrote that the state party had sent out text messages about the ballots.

The news comes as Democratic candidates made a final push for support two days before Nevadans head out to caucus.

Former Vice President Joe Biden gave a speech Thursday at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas, where he spoke about gun control.

“It’s just flat-out immoral, it’s just flat-out immoral,” Biden said of politicians who vote against gun control measures. He called politicians who oppose gun control “cowards.”

He told the members of the gun control advocacy group Moms Demand Action that whether he is elected or not, he would fight for stricter gun laws, including a ban on assault rifles. Biden said if he were elected president, he would send a bill to Congress that would repeal liability protection for gun makers and close background check loopholes.

“Every day that we do nothing about this epidemic of assault, it’s an insult to the innumerable lives across this nation that have been forever shattered by this violence,” Biden said.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren dug into her attacks on Mike Bloomberg a day after her sharp barbs left the New York billionaire on his heels in the Democratic debate.

Warren told supporters Thursday that “last night was a lot of fun” because Bloomberg was held accountable.

“I have really had it with billionaires, regardless of party, who think that the rules don’t apply to them,” Warren said.

Warren pressed Bloomberg at the debate to say how many nondisclosure agreements his company has signed preventing women from talking about complaints of harassment.

She leaned in on Thursday, saying when women complain, Bloomberg can “throw a little money on it, put a little gag in the woman’s mouth.”

Businessman Tom Steyer appeared in a livestreamed interview with the National Newspaper Publishers Association, a trade group of African American-owned community newspapers.

Steyer took questions from reporters after the interview, including one about his performance in a poll released Thursday by Emerson College and KLAS-TV. Steyer said he had not yet seen the poll, which has him placing sixth with support from 10 percent of those polled.

According to the poll, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has a wide lead in Nevada with support from 30 percent of those polled. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg followed with support from 17 percent and Biden with 16 percent.

The Emerson poll’s findings are similar to those of The Nevada Poll, which was conducted by WPA Intelligence on behalf of the Las Vegas Review-Journal and AARP Nevada. That poll had Sanders leading the pack with support from 25 percent of respondents, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden (18 percent) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts (13 percent).

Steyer will be the only candidate appearing at an immigration forum hosted by Amnesty International in North Las Vegas Thursday night. Other campaigns will be represented by surrogates.

On Friday, Biden, Warren, Sanders, Steyer, Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will be stumping throughout the state.

