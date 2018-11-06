Department of Justice to monitor Nevada elections

The U.S. Department of Justice is sending federal employees to watch Nevada elections on Tuesday to “monitor compliance with the federal voting rights laws.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks in Portland, Maine, in this July 13, 2018, photo. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The U.S. Department of Justice is sending federal employees to watch Nevada elections on Tuesday to “monitor compliance with the federal voting rights laws.”

“Voting rights are constitutional rights, and they’re part of what it means to be an American,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement. “Citizens of America control this country through their selection of their governmental officials at the ballot box. Likewise, fraud in the voting process will not be tolerated. Fraud also corrupts the integrity of the ballot.”

Thirty-five jurisdictions across 19 states were chosen for federal monitoring, including Clark and Washoe counties in Nevada. According to the Justice Department, the monitoring program has been a normal part of its operations since the Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965.

“Few things are more important than a citizen’s right to cast a ballot on Election Day without fear of interference or discrimination. Nevadans can be confident that the U.S. Attorney’s Office will work to protect the integrity of the election process,” said Nevada U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson said in a statement Monday.

Wayne Thorley, deputy Nevada secretary of state for elections, said Monday that federal monitoring is something that the Justice Department does with every federal election.

“Its nothing out of the ordinary. We view it as kind of routine oversight of federal voting laws,” Thorley said.

Despite the department’s history of monitoring elections, a tweet from President Donald Trump Monday morning stoked some fears it could be seen as a form of voter intimidation.

“Law Enforcement has been strongly notified to watch closely for any ILLEGAL VOTING which may take place in Tuesday’s Election (or Early Voting). Anyone caught will be subject to the Maximum Criminal Penalties allowed by law. Thank you!” the president tweeted.

Law Enforcement has been strongly notified to watch closely for any ILLEGAL VOTING which may take place in Tuesday’s Election (or Early Voting). Anyone caught will be subject to the Maximum Criminal Penalties allowed by law. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2018

Wesley Juhl, communications manager for the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, called the language from Trump and Sessions “very concerning.”

“Even though the rhetoric coming from Turmp and Sessions in connection with this DOJ program is very concerning, we will not be deterred. The ACLU and its partner organizations will be on on the ground to ensure that everyone has the chance to vote,” Juhl said.

The Justice Department encouraged people to report complaints about possible voting rights violations by contacting its Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section in Washington, D.C. at 1-800- 253-3931 or 202-307-2767, by emailing voting.section@usdoj.gov or by complaint form at www.justice.gov/crt/complaint/votintake/index.php.

The ACLU encouraged people to contact the Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.