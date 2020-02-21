Details revealed for Nevada caucuses’ result reporting process

The Nevada State Democratic Party revealed new details Friday about the result reporting process established for this weekend’s caucuses.

Nation Graca, right, site leader, hands out voting card to Renee Cazares of Las Vegas, during the last day of early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucuses at Cardenas Market on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas.

The Nevada State Democratic Party revealed new details Friday about the result reporting process established for this weekend’s caucuses in order to “protect the integrity of Nevadans’ votes.”

“From the beginning, NV Dems has been committed to executing the most accessible, expansive, and transparent caucus yet in 2020,” the state party said in a memo released Friday.

According to the memo, a secure hotline will be the primary reporting source of caucus results on Saturday. A “caucus calculator” on a Google Form will assist precinct captains at more than 1,700 caucus sites across the state.

Once a precinct caucus concludes, the precinct chairs will call the hotline to report their results to a trained operator as well as submit via text a photo of their caucus reporting sheet to state party staff through an established message reporting hub.

After the caucus, site leads will use an assigned iPad to take an additional photo of their caucus reporting sheets, return all reporting sheets into an appropriate envelope and then deliver all materials back to the state party.

Photos are necessary, according to the state party, to avoid reporting mistakes. If an error occurs, hotline reports can be checked against the photos of the caucus reporting sheets.

The caucus day results will be posted, with periodic updates, on a public reporting website hosted by the state party, including raw votes from the first and final alignments as well as the county delegate results.

Following the initial reporting of results on caucus day, the state party will continue to examine and review the caucus results.

In the event of a recount, if the state party finds that the calculation used to award delegates was not correct, the party will correct the total number of awarded delegates, and at the conclusion of the process, the party will report national convention delegates.

