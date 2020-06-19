101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

DETR director Heather Korbulic leaving job due to threats

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2020 - 4:47 pm
 
Updated June 19, 2020 - 5:01 pm

CARSON CITY – Heather Korbulic, the veteran state administrator tapped in late April to lead Nevada’s overwhelmed unemployment program at the height of COVID-19 pandemic, will leave the agency “due to threats to her personal safety.”

Her departure, coming at her request, was announced by Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office Friday afternoon. The statement did not specify what kind of threats Korbulic has received. She will return to her former post heading the Silver State Healthcare Exchange. A new interim director will be named within a week, the statement said.

Sisolak named Korbulic interim director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation in late April. She took over from Tiffany Tyler-Garner, who left the agency officially on May 1. At the time, Nevada was registering its highest job losses in history, far in excess of those seen during the 2007-2009 recession, as businesses closed amid the escalating pandemic.

Korbulic “jumped right into DETR in early May and immediately demonstrated her leadership and problem-solving skills,” the governor said in a statement. She instantly become a target for criticism as the state struggled to process record jobless claims from residents frustrated by long waits on hold and delays in paying claims.

“Heather’s coordinated project management experience has benefited the department and the dedicated staff who work tirelessly to connect Nevadans to unemployment benefits I am so grateful to her for taking on this challenging project to make sure Nevadans were able to access their benefits,” the statement reads.

The 13 highest weeks of unemployment claims in state history have occurred since late March, and the state has paid out more than $3 billion for all claims, including for special programs set up in response to the pandemic to help independent contractors and gig workers.

Nevada’s unemployment rate remains the highest among all states, registering 25.3 percent for the month of May, and more than 300,000 Nevada workers, along with 93,000 gig or contract employees, are still out of work and claiming benefits.

The state took emergency measures to address the backlog of claims, hiring 300 additional workers and an outside agency to handle calls, revamping computer and phone systems on the fly, and implementing an entirely new processing system to handle first-time-ever claims for gig workers.

At the same time, Korbulic, as the public face of the agency, was attacked by angry claimants resentful at having to go weeks or longer without income due to the backlogs. Her personal information, including financial account information, was posted and circulated on social media, and protesters threatened to turn up at her home.

Initial jobless claims have declined for seven straight weeks as people have begun to return to work and the state has worked through a backlog of 131,000 claims. Since the start of the year, more than a half million Nevadans have filed for unemployment, 96 percent of them since the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold in Nevada in mid-March.

Korbulic, who continued to advise the health exchange during her tenure at the employment agency, will return full-time to the top post at the exchange, which she has held since 2016. She previously served as the exchange’s chief operations and, for eight years prior, as ombudsman with the state’s Aging and Disability Services Division.

The governor credited Korbulic for connecting “tens of thousands of eligible Nevadans to unemployment benefits.”

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak considering ‘enhanced’ mask policy in Nevada
Sisolak considering ‘enhanced’ mask policy in Nevada
2
Nevada adds 410 new COVID-19 cases, Clark County more than 300
Nevada adds 410 new COVID-19 cases, Clark County more than 300
3
Fiore leaves Las Vegas council meeting while being criticized
Fiore leaves Las Vegas council meeting while being criticized
4
Democrats call for replacing McCarran statue, renaming airport
Democrats call for replacing McCarran statue, renaming airport
5
Conservative? Don’t like Trump? Maybe Jorgensen’s for you
Conservative? Don’t like Trump? Maybe Jorgensen’s for you
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More