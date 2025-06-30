106°F
DETR taking online benefits system down for a week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2025 - 1:44 pm
 

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is taking its online benefits system down for a week in order to launch a new unemployment benefits system.

The new Nevada Unemployment Insurance Claimant Self-Service system “is designed to make it easier to file and manage unemployment claims,” DETR said in a letter to claimants.

To install the new system, the department will take all services offline from 4 p.m. today until 8 a.m. Monday, July 7. During this “dark period,” people will not be able to file claims, certify for weekly benefits, view claim information, or contact staff members by phone, email, or in person.

This shutdown “is necessary to safely transfer data to the new system,” DETR said.

Anyone eligible for benefits during the transition will still receive them, the department said.

Once the new system launches at nui.nv.gov, users will need to create a new account and link it to any existing claims using their claimant or DETR letter ID, the department said.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

