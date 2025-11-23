62°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announces $1 billion TSA investment in Las Vegas airport

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a press conference at Harry Reid Internat ...
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a press conference at Harry Reid International Airport on Nov. 22, 2025. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, left, and Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, right. (Las Vegas Revie ...
Governor’s race: Poll shows Lombardo, Ford in virtual tie as both hit with complaints
An election worker prepares mail-in ballots at the Clark County Election Department on Nov. 8, ...
Could Supreme Court mail-in-ballot counting case affect Nevada elections?
Construction continues at the new Windsor Park community Monday, Oct. 27, 2025 in North Las Veg ...
Lombardo approves $25M more for North Las Vegas housing project
Water is moved through and then out of a secondary clarifier during the treatment process withi ...
Bill aims to preserve funding for key solution to Colorado River drought
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2025 - 4:43 pm
 

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced in a press conference at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas that $1 billion will invested into TSA security enhancements.

Noem, flanked by local TSA workers, made the announcement Saturday at the Las Vegas airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES