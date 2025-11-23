DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announces $1 billion TSA investment in Las Vegas airport

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem spoke in a press conference Saturday at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a press conference at Harry Reid International Airport on Nov. 22, 2025. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced in a press conference at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas that $1 billion will invested into TSA security enhancements.

Noem, flanked by local TSA workers, made the announcement Saturday at the Las Vegas airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

