102°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Dina Titus sponsors bill to report global LGBT abuses

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2019 - 8:49 am
 

WASHINGTON — House Democrats are pushing civil rights protections for the global LGBT community with legislation that would force the State Department to document incidents of discrimination and ensure asylum programs for those fleeing persecution.

The bill is backed by senior Democrats in the House and advocates of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transexual community who want to establish U.S. leadership in protecting civil rights.

“No person should suffer from discrimination because of who they are or whom they love,” said Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the sponsor of the legislation.

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the creation of a new 10-member Commission on Unalienable Rights to review human rights in American foreign policy.

Both sides critical

But the panel immediately was criticized by both conservative and liberal advocacy groups. Chief among the complaints was President Donald Trump’s embrace of notorious world strongmen like North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, both implicated in serious human rights violations.

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engle, D-N.Y., also said the commission would actively work to narrow the reproductive rights of women and limit rights for minorities and LGBT groups.

Engle said he backed the Titus bill and her leadership on the legislation.

“We simply cannot look the other way,” Engle said. “This measure would ensure that pushing back against this sort of injustice is a foreign policy priority.”

Titus noted that the Trump administration has yet to fill the position of special envoy for human rights of LGBT people at the State Department.

Foreign Affairs Committee next

The Greater Leadership Overseas for Benefit of Equality, or GLOBE Act, would codify the special envoy position and document cases of discrimination at home and abroad.

The bill will be taken up by the Foreign Affairs Committee, where it is expected to be approved and moved to the House for consideration.

Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Al Gore Speaks At UNLV About Climate Change - Video
Former Vice President of the United States Al Gore talks to an audience at UNLV about the effects of Climate change and how to switch to renewable sources of energy.
Forum on Wages and Working People Highlights - VIDEO
Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, and John Hickenlooper speak in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nevada Politics Today Valerie Weber - VIDEO
Valerie Weber sits down with Victor Joecks to discuss her policies and why she is running for Ward 2 of the Las Vegas City Council.
THE LATEST
Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
House committee OKs bill by Titus for airport signs
By / RJ

The House Homeland Security Committee approved a bill by Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., Wednesday to translate airport signs into multiple languages to assist tourists and others who don’t speak English.