Distance learning top issue in State Board of Education District 3

Addressing distance learning issues, that have become apparent during the coronavirus pandemic, is a top priority for two of the candidates running for the State Board of Education in District 3.

A sign points the way to the polling station. (Review-Journal File)

Addressing distance learning issues that have become apparent during the coronavirus pandemic is a top priority for two of the candidates running for the State Board of Education in District 3.

Incumbent Felicia Ortiz, 41, who is running for her second term, faces two challengers, Bruce James-Newman and Justin “Steeve Strange” Mickanen. Ortiz was appointed to office in 2016 and was reelected that same year.

The board is the governance arm for the Nevada Department of Education and sets standards for students and policy to ensure equal access to education. It also directs money to programs to retain teachers.

Addressing unequal education stemming from distance learning is Ortiz’s top priority. Students learning English as a second language and those with special needs are not receiving adequate instruction, she said.

Overall, Ortiz wants to ensure that all students are still progressing with their education – which is becoming a larger concern as officials have reported high rates of absenteeism. That can be tackled by ensuring there’s funding for professional development in distance learning and funding for devices and WiFi – the latter of which she said could come from the help of companies.

“The biggest goal is to make sure we don’t go backwards too much with what’s happening with COVID,” she said.

Her priorities also include pushing for further changes to the funding formula for Nevada schools, as it didn’t change as much as she had hoped.

Though the position doesn’t have the power to authorize more funding for education, Ortiz said she would use her influence to drive that effort to help bridge the gap.

Equity is also another top issue she would like to tackle by reducing class sizes and recruiting and retaining effective teachers.

Bruce Newman

Though Bruce Newman, 60, is running as nonpartisan, he is a registered Libertarian and is interested in decentralizing education.

He would push for more educational choice by expanding vouchers and distance learning. Additionally, he would like to have school funding directed by parents instead of the Clark County School Board.

To address distance learning issues, Newman would also support getting electronic learning devices to students and hotspots or wired broadband to families who don’t have internet.

“Parents should have more choice over how their children learn,” he said. “I’m trying to make a change. A nonpartisan race seemed like a place where I could make some noise.”

Mickanen did not respond to multiple Review-Journal requests to be interviewed.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.