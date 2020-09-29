District 10 Assembly candidates look to judiciary reforms

Incumbent Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen is facing off against Jonathan Friedrich, a man best known for his fight against paying dues to a HOA he didn’t belong to.

Rochelle Nguyen and Jonathan Friedrich, candidates for Nevada Assembly District 10 (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Incumbent Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen is facing off against Jonathan Friedrich, a man best known for his highly publicized fight against paying dues to a HOA to which he didn’t belong.

Nguyen, a Democrat, is running for her first election, after she was appointed to the Assembly District 10 seat in December 2018 because then-incumbent Chris Brooks was appointed to the state Senate. She is running against Friedrich, who has filed as an Independent American Party member and Republican Christopher William Hisgen.

Hisgen did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.

Nguyen and Friedrich are looking to reform the judiciary branch, but in different ways.

A criminal defense attorney, Nguyen helped to refine a massive justice reform bill. The bill increased the weights to trigger felony drug possession and trafficking charges; allows for earlier parole on low-level offenses and allows some older prisoners to be released on house arrest.

One of her top priorities if re-elected is social justice reform. “I would do everything that I could to make sure all voices are heard,” she said.

Also, she said she would support programs that would improve access to medical care such as telemedicine.

“I think what COVID has taught us is we can utilize that in our own communities and should have systems in place to have that available to people as well,” she said.

She said her top trait is the ability to work across the aisle, Nguyen noted.

“I have a reputation for working collaboratively in my party and across the aisle to improve the lives of everyday hardworking Nevadans,” she said.

Jonathan Friedrich

Friedrich’s fight against the Rancho Bel Air neighborhood HOA caught headlines across the state. It’s that fight that inspired him to run for office – to strengthen homeowner rights.

To do that, he wants to see court reform.

He experienced firsthand the financial expense involved in suing a large organization. When Friedrich won his case, he says was only awarded 15 percent of what it cost him to sue the HOA. He would like to see the prevailing party be paid out enough to cover legal fees, among other changes.

When it comes to the pandemic, he supports reopening businesses, temporarily cutting state employee salaries by 5 percent and putting a freeze on all construction spending.

“Tighten the belt – real simple,” he said.

To help out those who are struggling, he is advocating for “cutting all fees in half.”

That includes business licenses and registrations fees for a period of time that depends on how long the pandemic rages.

“I have the experience – firsthand knowledge of what’s wrong,” he said. “I have no personal gain in the fight.”

