DMV begins limited commercial driver’s license service at NLV office

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is offering limited commercial driver’s license service at its North Las Vegas office.

Kicking off Monday, it marks the first in-office service the DMV has offered since closing all offices statewide March 18 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Commercial driver’s license service also began again at the department’s Sparks office in Northern Nevada.

The two offices will offer limited services to commercial drivers only. No transactions for the general public will be completed. A reopening date for the full-service DMV offices has not been set.

“We’re reopening these two offices to keep trucks on the road and help commercial drivers earn a living,” DMV Director Julie Butler said in a statement. “The trucking industry is vital to the economy. Plus, a national shortage of drivers has been a problem since well before the COVID pandemic.”

Services offered to commercial drivers include written testing for commercial learner’s permits, conversion of permits into full commercial licenses and license reinstatements in cases where a driving skills test is not required.

Driving skills tests for commercial licenses will not be among the services available, because of social distancing protocols.

Only 10 customers are allowed inside at a time because of the size of both facilities and social distancing measures in effect.

The DMV staff will wear face coverings and customers are encouraged to do so. The DMV purchased sneeze barriers and other personal protective equipment and will follow recommended cleaning protocols.

