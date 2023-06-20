DMV changing its walk-in, appointment calendars

The new policy, announced Tuesday, is a shift from last summer, when the DMV switched to an appointment-only system for weekdays.

Customers wait in line the Nevada DMV office on Sahara Avenue on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A new option is coming for those who need to visit the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

The DMV announced Tuesday that it will offer “Walk-In Wednesdays” starting July 12. Customers will be able to visit the department’s offices on Wednesday without an appointment.

Walk-in customers will generally be given a ticket with a return time, the DMV said. Once they return, they will be issued a call number for their turn to walk up to a window.

In addition, the DMV will allow customers to make appointments for Saturdays starting July 15.

“Staffing on Saturdays has always been challenging, but the demand for services on our walk-in day is very high,” DMV Director Julie Butler said in a press release. “Having the opportunity to serve our walk-in customers on a weekday will allow us to put our best foot forward and ensure we help as many walk-in customers as we can.”

In August, citing staff shortages and increased demand, the DMV switched to appointments only for those needing to conduct an in-person weekday visit, with walk-in services available on Saturdays.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.