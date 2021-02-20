58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

DMV, NDOT warn of texting scam

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2021 - 5:46 pm
 
People wait in line at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 W. Flamingo Road, on Mon ...
People wait in line at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 W. Flamingo Road, on Monday, June 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. DMV offices in Las Vegas, Henderson and Reno are offering walk-in hours for new Nevada residents. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt
(Courtesy)
(Courtesy)

State officials are warning residents of a scam involving the Nevada Departments of Motor Vehicles and Transportation.

The scheme involves an illegitimate text that tells recipients they need to update their driver’s license information with the Department of Transportation, the agencies announced Friday.

Anyone who receives the text is asked to not respond to it with any personal information and erase it immediately.

“It’s unfortunate that criminals are posing as a state agency to scam innocent people,” Julie Butler, DMV director, said in a statement. “Don’t click on the links. The scammers are after your personal information and your device could be infected with malware.”

Officials say signs of phishing in messages include: poor spelling or grammar; the use of threats; or the link provided does not match that of the legitimate agency’s website.

“If the message doesn’t look right, chances are it is not,” Butler said.

The DMV and NDOT will never ask for personal information through an unsolicited email or text.

Nevadans can renew their license or ID and change their address on the DMV’s website, but other updates, such as name changes, must be completed in person at a DMV office.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Vaccine sites begin taking 65+ walk-ins as pharmacies gear up
Vaccine sites begin taking 65+ walk-ins as pharmacies gear up
2
COVID restrictions changed this week. Here’s what you need to know
COVID restrictions changed this week. Here’s what you need to know
3
Early risers scoop up walk-in vaccinations at Cashman Center
Early risers scoop up walk-in vaccinations at Cashman Center
4
Plan to sell Hsieh properties doesn’t dim downtown’s future, officials say
Plan to sell Hsieh properties doesn’t dim downtown’s future, officials say
5
Downward trend in Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics exceeds a month
Downward trend in Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics exceeds a month
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada moves to dismiss election lawsuit
By / RJ

Attorneys for the state of Nevada are seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit filed in December that says votes in the 2020 election were “diluted” by “many” ballots allegedly cast by non-citizens.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson ...
Lawmakers, staff to get COVID vaccinations
By / RJ

With COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled to begin Wednesday for lawmakers, legislative staff, and others, the pace of activity in the Nevada Legislature is expected to quicken next week.