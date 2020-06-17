DMV offices to close Saturday; online services will be down as well

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices will be closed and all online services will be down Saturday, following the first week of in-person services being available following a three-month shutdown.

People wait in line at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 W. Flamingo Road, which opened for the first day since coronavirus shutdowns on Monday, June 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices will be closed and all online services will be down Saturday, following the first week of in-person services being available following a three-month shutdown.

The closure and outage will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and include all DMV websites, kiosks, emissions stations and online services used by auto dealers, the DMV announced Wednesday. Motorists will not be able to complete emissions tests.

The DMV is going offline for the day so the state information technology team can replace central computing equipment used by most state agencies.

“Our staff will be standing by to make sure DMV services are up and running after the outage,” DMV Director Julie Butler said in a statement. “It’s important that motorists use the DMV’s alternate services rather than visit an office when possible, particularly for vehicle registration renewals.”

DMV offices around the state will offer Saturday hours starting June 27, with offices open from 8 a.m. to noon.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.