DMV, other Nevada agency websites inaccessible

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2022 - 7:56 am
 
Nevada State Seal (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

All State of Nevada websites remain inaccessible Friday because of a physical failure with a fiber connection, according to a Twitter post from the Nevada Department of Administration.

“State websites remain unavailable this morning due to a physical failure with fiber connection. Repair work is ongoing. We will provide an update when we have an estimated time of restoration.”

Online state services are currently unavailable, according to a release Friday from Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office.

“The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices are closed statewide due to this issue and the agency has begun to notify those with appointments,” the release said. “Within all state office buildings in Northern Nevada, internet and email are not available. Desk phones in some agencies are operational. Internet and email in Southern Nevada and Elko are still working.”

The outages began at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the release said. Because of safety concerns and proximity to an active rail line, restoration work was initially delayed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

