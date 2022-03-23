68°F
DMV shows off new online look ahead of digital transformation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2022 - 9:27 am
 

A customer walks past the DMV at Sahara office on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A screengrab of the DMV's new website.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is expected to roll out its newly redesigned website and logo Wednesday ahead of an ambitious four-year plan to add the majority of its services online.

The DMV Transformation Effort (DTE) is a $114 million project to bring the department into the 21st century, eliminating the need to make an in-person visit to conduct most transactions. DMV Director Julie Butler is set to update the department’s plan Wednesday morning in a virtual news conference.

The digital move was already being considered, but the process was sped up largely by the issues that arose during the pandemic, Butler told the Review-Journal late last year. Following a multi-month shutdown in 2020, the DMV had a severe backlog in transactions and many customers were unable to schedule an appointment in a timely manner.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

