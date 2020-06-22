DMV system outage impacting offices statewide

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles officers are unable to process transactions or set new appointments as they experience a system outage.

People near the finish line after long wait times at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 West Flamingo Road as it opened for the first day since coronavirus shutdowns Monday, June 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The system issues come as the office kicked off its second week of operations following an almost three-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The DMV took to Twitter to alert customers Monday morning to the technology issues the office is addressing.

“DMV is unable to process transactions or make appointments today due to a IT outage,” the DMV’s tweet read. “We have no estimated time when services may be up. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

The DMV announced late last week it reopened its appointment setting system and that only customers with appointments would be seen in person.

This marks the second issue that’s hit the DMV following its reopening June 15, as a driver examiner tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the suspension of driving skills tests Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

