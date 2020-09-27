Donald Trump Jr. plans campaign stop in Northern Nevada

Donald Trump Jr. plans to stump for his father’s re-election in northern Nevada next week.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks to a group of young Republicans at Dream City Church in Phoenix in June 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

RENO — Donald Trump Jr. plans to stump for his father’s re-election in northern Nevada next week.

President Donald Trump’s campaign says his son plans an appearance in Sparks on Wednesday at Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment.

The president drew large crowds in Nevada earlier this month during rallies in Las Vegas and rural Minden south of Carson City.

Democrat Hillary Clinton carried the key swing state in a tight race during the 2016 election.

Trump Jr. campaigned for Nevada’s then-GOP Sen. Dean Heller in the final days of the 2018 election before Heller lost to Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen.