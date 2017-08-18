Donald Trump to make Reno visit

Trump will speak at the American Legion’s national convention in Reno, said a Republican source familiar with his plans. The event will be Trump’s first trip to Nevada as president.

President Donald Trump speaks about the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CARSON CITY — President Donald Trump will visit Reno on Wednesday.

Trump will speak at the American Legion’s national convention in Reno, said a Republican source familiar with his plans. The event will be Trump’s first trip to Nevada as president.

The American Legion convention is Friday through Aug. 24. The White House has not announced the details of Trump’s trip yet. Trump will be in Phoenix on Tuesday for a rally.

On Aug. 26, Vice President Mike Pence will headline the Basque Fry Republican fundraiser in Gardnerville. The event is organized by Morning in Nevada PAC, which was created in 2015 by supporters of Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

