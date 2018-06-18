Donald Trump to speak at Nevada Republican convention

President Donald Trump will be in Las Vegas Saturday for a two-pronged stump that includes giving the keynote speech at state Republican party conversation and a fundraiser with U.S. Sen. Dean Heller.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., asks a question of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, on the Financial Stability Oversight Council. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Trump will speak during the second of the two-day Nevada Republican Party State Convention, state GOP Executive director Greg Bailor confirmed Monday.

The convention is Friday and Saturday at the Suncoast .

Trump will also be in town to help boost fundraising for Republicans.

Trump and Heller are listed as headliners on an invitation for a private fundraiser from the National Senate Republican Party and the state GOP.

Couples can pay $50,000 to take part in a private roundtable with Trump, and $15,000 for a photograph with the president.

The time and place for the fundraiser has not been announced.

Heller is facing a primary challenge from U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, who is leaving her seat in the 3rd Congressional District in hopes of giving Democrats both of Nevada’s Senate seats. The race has drawn national attention because Heller is the only Republican senator up for election in a state that Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

