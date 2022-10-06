Dondero Loop facing challenge for re-election

State Sen. Marilyn Dondero Loop is facing a challenge from gaming executive Joey Paulos in her bid for re-election to Senate District 8.

Marilyn Dondero Loop, left, and Joey Paulos, right.

In the race for Senate District 8, Democratic incumbent Marilyn Dondero Loop is seeking a second term. To do so, she’ll have to overcome a challenge from longtime gaming executive Joey Paulos.

Dondero Loop, D-Las Vegas, is a native Nevadan and longtime educator. She has served three terms in the Assembly, from 2008 to 2014, and was elected to the state Senate in 2018. She has chaired the Assembly Transportation and Health and Human Services committees, and is currently chair of the Senate Government Affairs Committee.

“I feel it is a wonderful way to give back to my community and my state but also to help with education,” she said.

Dondero Loop previously spearheaded legislation that required summer school for all districts, kindergarten through 12th grade.

“We’ve had two summers now for K through 12 and it’s been wildly successful and popular. My own grandkids went,” she said. “It really helps us with the pandemic learning loss.

Dondero Loop also sponsored legislation with HOPE Means Nevada that created three days of mental health absenteeism for kids who are struggling. If re-elected she said she will bring more legislation to improve the education system and workforce development.

“I have experience,” she said. “I understand this state and our community. I think that I can be a moderate voice at the Legislature.”

Paulos, R-Las Vegas, is a Southern Nevada native, a UNLV graduate and successful businessman who worked as a gaming executive for nearly two decades. He was the builder and operator of the Fly LINQ zipline which was sold to Caesars in 2020. He emerged the victor in a very crowded Republican primary in Senate District 8 by knocking on some 5,000 doors and making more than 11,000 phone calls to connect with voters on the issues they care about.

“Education,” Paulos said. “We’ve been failing our children in the state of Nevada for a long time. Forty-ninth in the country for a long time. It is egregious and it’s not fair to our kids and their future. We need to do it different.”

Paulos said he wants to see the Clark County School District broken up.

“Potentially by municipality and let the municipality decide how they want their dollars spent and how they would like to structure their school board,” Paulos said. “I’m also a proponent of unfettered school choice or school freedom.”

Paulos also wants to diversify the Nevada economy so it is not so dependent on gaming revenues.

“I’d really like to see more industries, different industries and grow that economic base and our job base as well,” Paulos said. “I’m a proponent of tax abatements. If we can give tax incentives to some of these businesses it would be a boon for us. The auxiliary things created, for example payroll taxes and new businesses that pop up, restaurants around these businesses are going to be a benefit.”

He promises a bipartisan approach if elected.

“I’m the best person for the job,” he said. “I’m beholden to no one. I’m totally honest. I am loyal to principal, not ideology or party. I would never compromise my values and I think people are looking for that.”