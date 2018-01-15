Early numbers show Nevada governor’s race will be pricey

But as the campaigns for the major candidates start to disclose their fundraising hauls, one thing is clear: The race will be pricey.

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak talks about New Year's Eve security during a news conference at Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Nevada Treasurer Dan Schwartz speaks to media after announcing his campaign for governor at the Republican Men's Club monthly luncheon at Cili Restaurant at Bali Hai Golf Course in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani announces her campaign for governor outside of Las Vegas Academy in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, left, introduced by Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at the U.S. attorney's office in Las Vegas. Sessions spoke to federal, state and local law enforcement about sanctuary cities and efforts to combat violent crime. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

There’s no way to know at this point who will win the race to be Nevada’s next governor.

But as the campaigns for the major candidates start to disclose their fundraising hauls, one thing is clear: The race will be pricey.

Leading the way is Clark County Commission Chairman and Democrat Steve Sisolak, whose campaign report to the Nevada secretary of state’s office on Tuesday will show $5.75 million in cash on hand after he raised approximately $2.5 million in 2017.

“Steve is entering 2018 armed with the resources necessary to take on his opponents,” said Barb Solish, Sisolak’s campaign spokeswoman. “The strong support demonstrates Nevadans are ready for a Democratic governor who will fight for better schools, good jobs and access to health care — and a leader who will stand up to President Trump.”

Sisolak’s primary opponent, fellow Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, announced this month that she had raised more than $1 million for her run, with more than $800,000 coming after she launched her campaign on Oct. 18.

On the Republican side, Attorney General Adam Laxalt is amassing his own war chest while racking up endorsements from top GOPers such as Vice President Mike Pence, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and U.S. Sen Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Laxalt hasn’t filed a campaign expense report, but his campaign said last week that he raised $2.5 million in 2017, and has $3 million on hand.

Treasurer Dan Schwartz, who filed campaign expense reports with the secretary of state’s office last week, brought in about $76,000 in campaign donations and $335,000 in loans from himself, according to the report. Schwartz has just over $500,000 cash on hand for his bid to challenge Laxalt in the primary, according to his campaign staff.

