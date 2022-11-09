Early results tallied for Clark County, Nevada judicial races

An appointed Clark County district judge was trailing close behind her challenger in preliminary election results released Wednesday morning.

Anna Albertson, left, and Ellie Roohani, right

District Judge Maria Gall

James Dean Leavitt

Two Clark County district judges appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak are being challenged this election, with one trailing close behind her challenger in preliminary election results released Wednesday morning.

The county was reporting that all in-person votes cast on Tuesday had been tallied as of about 12:25 a.m. Wednesday. However, races could shift in the coming days as mail ballots postmarked by Election Day continue to be counted.

In Department 11, attorney Anna Albertson was leading with 52.4 percent of the vote, while incumbent Ellie Roohani had received 47.6 percent.

Roohani, a former federal prosecutor, was appointed to the bench in December 2021 by Sisolak, after District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez stepped down. Roohani is the first judge in Nevada to practice the Baha’i religion.

While campaigning, Albertson highlighted her experience in civil law and said she wanted to decrease the current backlog of civil cases in District Court caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appointed incumbent Maria Gall was leading in the District Court Department 9 race with 61.9 percent of the vote. Attorney James Dean Leavitt had received 38.1 percent of the vote.

Gall was appointed by Sisolak in June to fill the vacant seat after District Judge Cristina Silva was appointed to U.S. District Court.

Three candidates were on the ballot for Department 17, which did not have a primary because District Judge Michael Villani announced his retirement after the June election. Preliminary results showed that Deputy Public Defender Jennifer Schwartz was leading with 36.2 percent of the vote.

Attorney Adam Ganz was trailing close behind with about 34.7 percent of the vote, while Chief Deputy District Attorney Lindsey Moors had 29.1 percent.

There were six candidates on the ballot for Family Court Department A, which was subject to a special filing period following June’s primary after Family Court Judge William Voy announced his retirement.

Attorney Mari Parladé was leading the race with 24.3 percent of the vote. Attorney Kristine Brewer followed with 20.5 percent.

Parladé is the legal and strategic initiatives manager for the Clark County Family Services’ legal division, and has previously served as a judge pro tem in Family Court.

In the statewide race for Court of Appeals’ Department 1, Chief Deputy Public Defender Deborah Westbook was leading with 51.6 percent of the vote, according to preliminary election results from the secretary of state’s office. Current Family Court Judge Rhonda Forsberg had 24.9 percent of the vote.

The state’s election website was showing preliminary results from all counties except Douglas and Lyon as of early Wednesday.

The Court of Appeals is a panel of three judges who rule on about a third of cases that are submitted to the Nevada Supreme Court. Judge Jerome Tao, who presides over Department 1, did not file for re-election this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

