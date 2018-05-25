Early voting for 2018 Nevada primary begins Saturday

Election Day is June 12, but voters have until June 8 to take part in early voting for the primary election. According to state statistics, nearly half of the 240,128 voters who turned out for the 2016 primary election voted early.

Voters cast ballots during the first day of early voting at the Galleria at Sunset in Henderson on Saturday morning, Oct. 22, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Voters across Nevada can head to the polls on Saturday as early polling begins.

More than 200 candidates are running for congressional, statewide and legislative offices in Nevada. Only registered Republicans and Democrats can vote for candidates in those races, but all voters can cast a ballot in nonpartisan primaries.

Registered voters can cast ballots at any early voting site.

“The primary advantage of early voting is the flexibility and convenience of it, especially in Clark County, where the population is so huge,” said Jennifer Russell, a spokeswoman for Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

There are 90 early voting sites in Clark County, including at Boulevard Mall, Galleria at Sunset and Meadows Mall and a slew of shopping centers. A full list of Clark County polling locations can be found at https://www.nvsos.gov/sos/elections/voters/early-voting-information.

The first and last days of early voting tends to be the busiest, Russell said. Hours of operation vary by site, and can be found at www.clarkcountynv.gov/election/Documents/2018/EVSched-DateOrder-18P.pdf.

“Voters can work around their schedules,” said Wayne Thorley, deputy Secretary of State for elections. “If you’re out already running errands and getting groceries, you can vote, too.”

State Democrats and Republicans have crisscrossed the state to drum up support and register new voters.

Helen Kalla, a spokeswoman for the Nevada Democratic Party, said they’ve organized volunteer-led voter registration drives all over the state. Democrats have widened their registration advantage over Republicans to nearly 62,000 voters as of last month.

“Over the summer and fall, we will be opening more field offices and growing our team to continue meeting voters where they are and talking to them about the important choices they face in November,” Kalla said.

The Nevada Republican Party launched a week of training to recruit and train new activists.

“With your help we will make sure to turn Nevada Red,” officials wrote on the party’s website.

