Early voting in Nevada Democrats’ caucus to use paper ballots, Google Forms

The party had originally planned to use an app for the process — the first of its kind for a caucus state. But after a similar app failed miserably in Iowa, the Democrats scrapped it.

Steve Sebelius, left, political editor for the Review-Journal, Emma Kraus, digital director for the Nevada Democratic Party, and John Hishta, of AARP, lead a discussion on the Nevada caucus process, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Suncoast. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The 2020 Nevada Democratic Caucus is set for Feb. 22. (Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times)

This file photo shows Nevada 2016 Democratic caucus participants signing in on caucus day. (Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Nevada Democratic Party will use paper ballots to collect presidential preferences during its early voting period, according to a party memo released Tuesday morning.

Early voting runs from Saturday through Feb. 18. The party had originally planned to use an app for the process — the first of its kind for a caucus state. But after a similar app failed miserably in Iowa, the Democrats scrapped it.

The memo outlines a step-by-step process for early voters. There was no update on what system the traditional caucus will use to report results on Feb. 22.

First, voters will check in using a PDF file pre-loaded onto iPads. Voters who are not registered Democrats will be allowed to change their registrations on site.

Voters will then be given a card with a PIN number on it and their Nevada secretary of state ID number, which the memo says “will help connect voters to their home precinct.”

Each participant will then enter the number from their voter cards into a Google Form “as an additional method to track participants and streamline data collection.” Paper sign-in sheets will be available as a backup.

Voters will then select three to five preferences on a paper ballot. They will then insert their ballots and cards into a ballot box at the early voting site. The party says a volunteer will monitor the ballot box.

Observers and campaign staff will be allowed to monitor this process.

The ballot boxes will be transported to “designated ballot processing hubs” controlled by the party. The ballots will be scanned and stored.

The party said a chain of custody will track the boxes as they leave the early voting sites and arrive at the hubs.

Presidential campaigns will be told who voted early, but not who was listed on the voters’ cards. The preferences do not technically count until they are allotted during the traditional caucus day, so no results will be available before Feb. 22.

It is unclear exactly how the early voting preferences will be transported or transmitted to the nearly 2,100 individual precinct caucuses held at more than 250 locations throughout the state. More clarification is expected later Tuesday morning.

Unlike a primary, candidates must receive a certain number of votes in each caucus in order to move onto a second round when delegates are awarded. Early votes factor into several mathematical formulas used to determine this, so any problems with these paper ballots and voter cards could have a ripple effect.

Information from the local party has trickled out slowly in the week since the Iowa caucuses stumbled.

In abandoning their custom apps, both developed by Shadow Inc., the Nevada party took a further step of claiming it would not use any applications during the caucus. That remains to be seen, as the new memo already details the use of at least one application (Google Forms).

New Hampshire will hold its presidential primaries Tuesday night. The nominating calendar will then shift to Nevada’s caucuses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rory Appleton at RAppleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.