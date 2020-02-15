Early voting set to start for Nevada Democratic caucuses — LIVE BLOG

Follow our live blog for full coverage of early voting in the Nevada Democratic Party’s presidential caucuses, which begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.

9:45 a.m.

Voters must select three candidates

The Democratic party has told the campaigns that voters must make at least three choices or their voting card won’t be counted.

Each voter must select at least three different candidates. They can’t select one candidate three times.

If a voter would like to only select one candidate, he or she may select “uncommitted” as the second and third choices.

Voters will be asked to sign in and fill out a scannable paper preference card, which they will use to select their top three to five candidates.

According to the party, those ballots will then be transferred to several hubs, scanned and stored. They will be counted based on the voters’ precinct locations during the Feb. 22 caucuses.

Early preferences do not count until caucus day.

Early voting in the Nevada Democratic Party’s presidential caucuses begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday at more than 80 locations around the state.

Early voting continues through Tuesday at various sites throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

