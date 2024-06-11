Election Day 2024: What to know

Tuesday marks voters’ last chance to cast their ballot in Nevada’s primary election.

What to know ahead of Tuesday’s primary

How soon could Las Vegas Valley run out of land for new homes?

The polling place at Doolittle Community Center is open for voters during the presidential preference primary election on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Drop boxes for mail in ballots are seen at the Clark County Election Department on Thursday, May 23, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Seafood City Market opens its polling site for early voting on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eliseo Flores casts his vote during the early voting period at Seafood City Market on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A voter casts his ballot during the early voting period at Seafood City Market on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Workers bundle ballots as sorting continues for final tabulations at the Clark County Election Department on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

A worker stands by empty poll booths toward the end of the Nevada primary election early voting period on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the Galleria At Sunset Mall in Henderson, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Voters cast their ballots toward the end of the Nevada primary election early voting period on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the Galleria At Sunset Mall in Henderson, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Voters cast their ballots toward the end of the Nevada primary election early voting period on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the Galleria At Sunset Mall in Henderson, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tuesday marks voters’ last chance to cast their ballot in Nevada’s primary election.

The election will determine which candidates for federal, state and local races will advance to November’s general election. In some races, Tuesday’s results may determine the winner outright.

Over 208,000 Nevadans cast their vote during early voting or by mail ballot as of Friday, but there’s still time for voters who haven’t already to participate.

Here’s what you need to know about voting on primary Election Day:

Polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polling places open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Individuals in line before 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Southern Nevadans can find a voting location and wait times for polling places at https://elections.clarkcountynv.gov/VoteCentersVoter/index.html.

What about mail ballots?

Voters who wish to vote by mail ballot can drop off their ballots at any of the voting centers or in a mailbox. They may also be dropped in a mail ballot box, the locations of which can be found at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote.

Mail ballots sent through the post office must be postmarked by Election Day to be counted, and must be received by the election department before 5 p.m. on the fourth day after Election Day.

Southern Nevadans can check the status of their mail ballot at https://www.clarkcountynv.gov/government/departments/elections/voter_services.php.

When will results be released?

The first set of election results — which will include results from mail ballots received before Election Day and early voting — will be released after polls have closed and the last voter has cast their ballot. Updated results will be posted as ballots are tabulated by elections staff.

Check back at lvrj.com for updates on results throughout the evening.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Mail ballots need to mailed or dropped off Tuesday to be counted. Elections results will be posted and updated on lvrj.com.