82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

Election Day 2024: What to know

Voters cast their ballots toward the end of the Nevada primary election early voting period on ...
Voters cast their ballots toward the end of the Nevada primary election early voting period on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the Galleria At Sunset Mall in Henderson, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Voters cast their ballots toward the end of the Nevada primary election early voting period on ...
Voters cast their ballots toward the end of the Nevada primary election early voting period on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the Galleria At Sunset Mall in Henderson, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A worker stands by empty poll booths toward the end of the Nevada primary election early voting ...
A worker stands by empty poll booths toward the end of the Nevada primary election early voting period on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the Galleria At Sunset Mall in Henderson, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Workers bundle ballots as sorting continues for final tabulations at the Clark County Election ...
Workers bundle ballots as sorting continues for final tabulations at the Clark County Election Department on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
A voter casts his ballot during the early voting period at Seafood City Market on Saturday, Jan ...
A voter casts his ballot during the early voting period at Seafood City Market on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Eliseo Flores casts his vote during the early voting period at Seafood City Market on Saturday, ...
Eliseo Flores casts his vote during the early voting period at Seafood City Market on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seafood City Market opens its polling site for early voting on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 in Las V ...
Seafood City Market opens its polling site for early voting on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drop boxes for mail in ballots are seen at the Clark County Election Department on Thursday, Ma ...
Drop boxes for mail in ballots are seen at the Clark County Election Department on Thursday, May 23, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The polling place at Doolittle Community Center is open for voters during the presidential pref ...
The polling place at Doolittle Community Center is open for voters during the presidential preference primary election on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
More Stories
Sam Brown, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, second from left, at Red Rock Resort on Monday ...
‘Great momentum’: Sam Brown confident of primary victory
Construction is underway for a new housing development in the western portion of Summerlin near ...
How soon could Las Vegas Valley run out of land for new homes?
Voters begin to cast their ballots toward the end of the Nevada primary election early voting p ...
What to know ahead of Tuesday’s primary
FILE - Republican senatorial candidate Sam Brown endorsed by former President Donald Trump. (AP ...
GOP Senate candidate Sam Brown receives Trump endorsement
By Taylor Avery Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2024 - 7:00 am
 
Updated June 11, 2024 - 7:04 am

Tuesday marks voters’ last chance to cast their ballot in Nevada’s primary election.

The election will determine which candidates for federal, state and local races will advance to November’s general election. In some races, Tuesday’s results may determine the winner outright.

Over 208,000 Nevadans cast their vote during early voting or by mail ballot as of Friday, but there’s still time for voters who haven’t already to participate.

Here’s what you need to know about voting on primary Election Day:

Polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polling places open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Individuals in line before 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Southern Nevadans can find a voting location and wait times for polling places at https://elections.clarkcountynv.gov/VoteCentersVoter/index.html.

What about mail ballots?

Voters who wish to vote by mail ballot can drop off their ballots at any of the voting centers or in a mailbox. They may also be dropped in a mail ballot box, the locations of which can be found at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote.

Mail ballots sent through the post office must be postmarked by Election Day to be counted, and must be received by the election department before 5 p.m. on the fourth day after Election Day.

Southern Nevadans can check the status of their mail ballot at https://www.clarkcountynv.gov/government/departments/elections/voter_services.php.

When will results be released?

The first set of election results — which will include results from mail ballots received before Election Day and early voting — will be released after polls have closed and the last voter has cast their ballot. Updated results will be posted as ballots are tabulated by elections staff.

Check back at lvrj.com for updates on results throughout the evening.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
How soon could Las Vegas Valley run out of land for new homes?
How soon could Las Vegas Valley run out of land for new homes?
2
‘If we win Nevada, we win the whole thing’: Trump speaks at Las Vegas rally
‘If we win Nevada, we win the whole thing’: Trump speaks at Las Vegas rally
3
‘A really great thing’: New bridge links Laughlin, Bullhead City
‘A really great thing’: New bridge links Laughlin, Bullhead City
4
‘The kids are getting bit’ Clark County has set an unpleasant health-related record
‘The kids are getting bit’ Clark County has set an unpleasant health-related record
5
County expected to settle for $80M, allow development on Blue Diamond Hill
County expected to settle for $80M, allow development on Blue Diamond Hill
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Voters begin to cast their ballots toward the end of the Nevada primary election early voting p ...
What to know ahead of Tuesday’s primary
By / RJ

The June 11 primary will determine the GOP nominees for the Senate and other key races. Here’s where to go, how to track your ballot, and when results could come out.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
DNC requests to join in legal defense of Nevada mail ballot law
recommend 2
Early voting kicks off in the Las Vegas Valley
recommend 3
Voter registration and early voting, what to know
recommend 4
Nevada’s early voting turnout low ahead of June 11 primary
recommend 5
Lawsuit filed over plan to move Nevada mail center to California
recommend 6
Nevada voter ID initiative survives, clears Supreme Court