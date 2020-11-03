60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Nevada

Election Day is here — LIVE BLOG

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2020 - 6:08 am
 

Today is Election Day and the polls in Nevada open at 7 a.m.

Follow the Review-Journal for updates throughout the day as voters cast their ballots in the 2020 election.

Related: 2020 Voter Guide

If you didn’t vote early or mail in your ballot, you can get information on what you need to know for voting today, including locations of the 125 voting sites in Clark County.

Related: RJ endorsements of candidate and issues

After the polls close tonight, we will provide results as soon as they become available on our Election Results page. You can find vote tallies from the presidential and congressional races to contests for the Nevada Legislature, Clark County Commission, Clark County School District Board of Trustees and courts, among others.

We also will track seats won for each party in the U.S. Senate and U.S House of Representatives races.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Bettor places $1.29M wager on Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump
Bettor places $1.29M wager on Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump
2
Judge blocks lawsuit challenging how Clark County counts mail-in ballots
Judge blocks lawsuit challenging how Clark County counts mail-in ballots
3
Nevada sex worker sues over pandemic shutdown of brothels
Nevada sex worker sues over pandemic shutdown of brothels
4
Nevada reports 635 new COVID cases; 9 counties see high transmission
Nevada reports 635 new COVID cases; 9 counties see high transmission
5
Attorney challenging appointed incumbent in first appellate court race
Attorney challenging appointed incumbent in first appellate court race
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST