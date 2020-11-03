Election Day is here — LIVE BLOG

Today is Election Day and the polls in Nevada open at 7 a.m.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Nevada.

Follow the Review-Journal for updates throughout the day as voters cast their ballots in the 2020 election.

If you didn’t vote early or mail in your ballot, you can get information on what you need to know for voting today, including locations of the 125 voting sites in Clark County.

After the polls close tonight, we will provide results as soon as they become available on our Election Results page. You can find vote tallies from the presidential and congressional races to contests for the Nevada Legislature, Clark County Commission, Clark County School District Board of Trustees and courts, among others.

We also will track seats won for each party in the U.S. Senate and U.S House of Representatives races.