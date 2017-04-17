Election officials question $67K in donations to Cortez Masto

The Federal Elections Commission is questioning some small donations made to the campaign of U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

WASHINGTON — Federal election officials questioned the campaign of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, which reported $67,190 in unitemized small donations in the 2016 campaign.

The Cortez Masto campaign responded late last week to the Federal Election Commission.

Steve Mele, assistant treasurer, said the Cortez Masto campaign reviewed the year-end report and found it correct.

“We have reviewed our records and confirmed that all contributions exceeding $200 in aggregate for the cycle are properly itemized on the report for this period,” Mele said in a letter to the FEC dated April 14.

Cortez Masto, a former state attorney general, spent $18 million to defeat Rep. Joe Heck, a Republican, who spent $11 million in the 2016 general election to succeed Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., who stepped down after three decades in the Senate.

In their year-end reports, Cortez Masto reported $220,554 cash on hand, with $67,190 in unitemized individual donations under $200, about $7,000 in individual itemized donations and contributions from others.

Heck reported no contributions from the same period, Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, and $440,693 in cash on hand.

