Elizabeth Warren speaks at Henderson rally during early caucus voting
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren continued making her closing arguments to Nevada Democrats on Monday, speaking at a get-out-the-caucus rally in Henderson.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren continued making her closing arguments to Nevada Democratic caucusgoers on Monday, speaking at a get-out-the-caucus rally at CSN’s Henderson campus in the afternoon.
Warren was also scheduled to speak at an event Monday evening sponsored by the group Mi Familia Vota.
Warren ranked third in The Nevada Poll™, sponsored by the Review-Journal and AARP Nevada, with 13 percent. Rivals Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden ranked first and second, with 25 percent and 18 percent respectively.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.