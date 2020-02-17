Elizabeth Warren speaks at Henderson rally during early caucus voting

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren continued making her closing arguments to Nevada Democrats on Monday, speaking at a get-out-the-caucus rally in Henderson.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., talks about her drive to win during the Clark County Democrats Kick Off to Caucus Gala at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren, center, takes a photo with Marlene Pikus, left, and her daughter Catherine Pikus during a campaign rally at Centennial High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren continued making her closing arguments to Nevada Democratic caucusgoers on Monday, speaking at a get-out-the-caucus rally at CSN’s Henderson campus in the afternoon.

Warren was also scheduled to speak at an event Monday evening sponsored by the group Mi Familia Vota.

Warren ranked third in The Nevada Poll™, sponsored by the Review-Journal and AARP Nevada, with 13 percent. Rivals Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden ranked first and second, with 25 percent and 18 percent respectively.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

